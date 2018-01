On January 6, the Red Hawk boys and girls bowling teams attended a tournament at Hudsonville. The boys finished 3rd and the girls finished 5th.

On January 8, the Red Hawks held a non-conference match against West Catholic. Both the boys and girls teams won. Junior Sarah Galloway bowled seven strikes in a row.

On January 10, they played in a conference match at Northview. Girls won 22-8 and the boys fell in the last few frames losing 14.5-15.5.