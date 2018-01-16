This letter was read by Patricia Eary at the Cedar Springs Board of Education meeting on January 15, 2018.

We have sold our home and moved out of the district due to location of employment so I must resign my position on the Board of Education.

This is not “goodbye” but rather “see you soon.” For the first time in more than 60 years, there will not be a member of the Eary family either as a teacher, student, or a volunteer in Cedar Springs Public Schools.

I appreciate the elected and appointed members of the current CSPS Board of Education who will advocate for the students of the district in every decision they make. This Board will work well together as a cohesive unit.

Thanks to the guidance of Dr. VanDuyn over the past couple of years, Cedar Springs Public Schools has embarked on a continuous improvement journey. Our enrollment is increasing, which is not the case in the majority of the districts in the State. We now have an actual math curriculum, a School Resource Officer, iReady, a qualified Special Ed Director, counselors in each building, zero-based budgeting, Orange Frog, facility improvements to building security, infrastructure and the athletic stadium, and growth of Early Middle College and AP classes to name a few highlights of the journey. Frankly, I wish my child was young enough to attend school here in order to take advantage of the many great things that have been put in place recently. I highly respect every staff member who is working so hard to make Dr. VanDuyn’s vision for this district a reality.

We owe it to students of this community to continue to do and be better as a district. I wish Dr. VanDuyn, the current Board of Education, the staff, the community and most of all the students continued success.

Patricia Eary