A man died Sunday after his car left the road and hit a tree in Tyrone Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred about 5:37 p.m. Sunday, January 14. The investigation showed that David Keith Verduin, 49, of Tyrone Township, was eastbound on 18 Mile Road, just west of Tyrone Avenue, when his 1997 Honda Civic left the roadway, struck a ditch, and then a large tree.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. They do not know if he was wearing his seatbelt.

Assisting at the scene was Kent City Fire Department and Rockford Ambulance.