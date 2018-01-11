Several people were injured and one person died in a crash on 14 Mile Rd, in Oakfield Township, last week Thursday.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, January 4, west of Wabasis Ave. The investigation showed that an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Hanna, 39, of Sparta, tried to pass a vehicle driven by Jerry Kinsey, 48, of Sand Lake, and the two vehicles collided. The collision resulted in both vehicles losing control and Kinsey’s vehicle spinning into the westbound lane, where it was struck by a van driven by Gail Gansmiller, 48, of Sheridan. The passenger in Kinsey’s vehicle, his 20-year-old son, Joel Kinsey, of Sand Lake, was killed, and Jerry Kinsey was transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition.

Hanna and Gansmiller were treated for minor injuries.

Police said that speed and alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Assisting at the scene was Oakfield Township Fire, Courtland Township Fire, the Kent County Sheriff Department, and Rockford Ambulance.

Joel Kinsey was a 2016 graduate of Tri-County High School and was presently serving as a LCpl in the U.S. Marines. He is the son of Jerry Kinsey and Nicole (Fernando Bernal) Kinsey.

