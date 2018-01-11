Since the new Cedar Springs Public Library opened last spring, it has been showing interesting works of art by local artists, and the new exhibit is no exception.

Artists, Authors & YOU!, a continually-changing art exhibit sponsored by the Cedar Springs Public Library, is currently featuring the works of multi-media artist Hazel Palmer of Cedar Springs, and papier mache sculptor, Lori Hough of Fremont.

On display by Hazel Palmer are two vibrant multi-media pieces—Visitors and Soul’s Journey. A graduate of MSU, Palmer also studied watercolor extensively with Reynold Weidenaar, Mary Jane Anway and Eunice Bolt. She enjoyed teaching for several years, including a position with Grand Rapids Public Schools.

“Water media has become a way of life for me. The excitement of seeing rich color pooling, dripping and splashing on a plain white paper and becoming something is a high that is extraordinary,” she said.

Ideas for her artwork come from within as she closes her eyes, dreams or meditates. She believes “we are all one” and it pleases her when someone understands the language of her paintings. Palmer often combines watercolor, acrylics, watercolor pencils, oil pastels, sand, gesso and flights of fancy to convey her visions.

Contrasting Palmer’s multi-media works are several 3-D pieces submitted by wildlife artist Lori Hough. Hough studied art at Grand Rapids Junior College and holds a degree in zoology through MSU. Prior to her livelihood as an artist, she worked a variety of seasonal jobs in wildlife—including stints as a biologist on fishing boats in the Bering Sea. She holds many honors and awards for her work, including her rank in the Top 50 at ArtPrize 2010. Her papier mache sculptures on display in Cedar Springs include whimsical dancing mice, a tabletop sized giraffe, a mythological Pegasus, an elk interacting with nature, and other delightful creations.

The library is located at the corner of Main and W. Maple Street, and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays 9-noon.

The Artists, Authors & You! Program will continue to offer the community new works of art each quarter of the year. If you’re an artist who is interested in participating in the program, or you own a piece of art you’d like to share with the community, please send your information to:

Artists, Authors & You!

Cedar Springs Community Library

107 North Main Street

Cedar Springs, MI 49319