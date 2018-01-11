Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a two-car crash on Greenville Road south of Wise Road at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 7, 2017.

The investigation revealed that William Mason, age 46 from Belding, was leaving the parking lot of a local business in his blue 1994 Honda Accord and pulled into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Lyle Joslyn, age 48 from Ionia.

Mason’s vehicle was struck in the driver’s door by Joslyn’s black 2003 GMC pickup. Mason had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life due to the damaged sustained to the vehicle.

Mason was transported to Spectrum in Grand Rapids for serious injuries. Mason’s passenger, John Dulea age 54, from Greenville, was not injured. Joslyn was not injured in the crash.

Police said seat belts were used and airbags deployed during the crash. There are no known factors contributing to the crash and it is not known why Mason pulled into the path of Joslyn. Portions of Greenville Road had to be closed for approximately one-half hour during the extrication and clean up. The crash remains under investigation.

Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services and the Greenville Department of Public Safety fire units assisted at the scene.