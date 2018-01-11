Joel E. Kinsey age 20 of Sand Lake, died Thursday, January 4, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Joel was born November 2, 1997 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the son of Jerry and Nicole (Frahm) Kinsey. He was a 2016 graduate of Tri-County High School and was presently serving as a LCpl in the U.S. Marines. He enjoyed hunting with his dogs and fishing. He loved chocolate and had a huge sweet tooth. Surviving are his mother, Nicole (Fernando Bernal) Kinsey; father, Jerry Kinsey; sisters, Naomi (Corey) Wesche, Jordan Kinsey, Sophia Bernal; brothers, Nickolas Kinsey, Ezra Kinsey; special friend, Brianna Hesselink; and extended family. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where the service will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. Pastor Chuck Smith officiating. Interment St. Mary’s Cemetery, Sand Lake. Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health NICU.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs