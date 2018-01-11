Would you like to make a hands-on difference in your community? If you’re interested in getting involved in the Cedar Springs community, the Community Building Development Team is looking for new members. The CBDT spearheads major community projects in the City and is responsible for the new community library, community gardens, and is actively working on developing playgrounds and an amphitheater in the Heart of Cedar Springs park. If you want to make a difference, consider joining the CBDT at their next meeting January 16, at the new Cedar Springs Public Library at 6:00 p.m. to see how you can make the City a better place to live.

You can visit their website at http://www.cscommunitycenter.org/.