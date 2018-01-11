Aaron Lee Dault age 23 of Cedar Springs, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Aaron was born January 3, 1995 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the son of Dean and Kara (Wiles) Dault. He was a 2013 graduate of Cedar Springs High School and was finishing his bachelor degree at Ferris State University. He loved being with his family and friends, playing soccer and his guitar. He was a genuine, kind-hearted and humble young man who will be deeply missed by many. Aaron was involved at his church, St. John Paul II where he was adored by the parishioners and everyone he met. He will be remembered for his million dollar smile holding the door open and saying “hi” to the people as they came for Mass. Surviving are his parents, Dean and Kara Dault; brother and sisters, Luke, Grace and Sophia; grandparents, Sue Dault, Sue and Bruce Cadwell, and Diana Wiles; great-grandmothers, Ann Wiles and Barb Herrington; aunts and uncles, Deb (Tom) Kies, Dano (Carrie) Dault, Tricia (Dwight) Perkin, Lindsey Wiles, Tyler Wiles, Jenna Wiles, Carrie (Brandon) Covington, Cory (Tina) Cadwell, Erin (Jim) Carter, Erica Purcell, Kim Bolens; many cousins and many many special friends. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Lee Dault and Doyle Wiles. The family greeted friends Wednesday, January 10 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3110 17 Mile Road, Cedar Springs. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. at church. Rev. Fr. Lam Le celebrant. Interment St. Margaret’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Paul II Capital Campaign.

