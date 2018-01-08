web analytics

Solon man dies in crash

Posted on 08 January 2018.

Aaron Dault, 23, died early Sunday, when the car he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Facebook photo.

A 23-year-old Solon Township man died early Sunday morning in a one-car crash on White Creek Avenue.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on White Creek Avenue, between 18 Mile and Wiersma, when the car that Aaron Lee Dault was driving veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Police reported that he died instantly.

Aaron Dault takes the ball upfield for Cedar Springs Varsity Soccer in 2010. Post file photo.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

Aaron was a 2013 graduate of Cedar Springs High School. He was active in varsity soccer and track while in school, and was a member of the St. John Paul II Catholic Church here in Cedar Springs.

