A 23-year-old Solon Township man died early Sunday morning in a one-car crash on White Creek Avenue.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on White Creek Avenue, between 18 Mile and Wiersma, when the car that Aaron Lee Dault was driving veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Police reported that he died instantly.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor.

Aaron was a 2013 graduate of Cedar Springs High School. He was active in varsity soccer and track while in school, and was a member of the St. John Paul II Catholic Church here in Cedar Springs.