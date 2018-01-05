Urgent need for all blood types; O-Negative blood levels dangerously low

Snow and bad weather are significantly impacting Michigan Blood’s ability to collect blood, both due to canceled blood drives and donors who feel it unsafe driving in bad conditions.

“Hospitals don’t take snow days and neither do we,” said Dawn Kaiser, director of donor services for Michigan Blood, “All it takes is one bad accident, and our inventory could be wiped out.”

There is currently an urgent need for all blood types and a special need for O-Negative blood, the universal donor, which has dangerously low levels. If the current trend of bad weather continues without more blood donors coming in, Michigan Blood’s inventory could drop to critical levels.

Every blood donation can be a life-saver for people in hospitals across the state. Here is a list of donor centers in the region where people can donate blood, if they feel safe enough to drive out:

Grand Rapids Area Donor Center, 1036 Fuller Ave NE

Sundays: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (appointment only)

Mondays through Thursdays: 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Fridays: 6 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

Grandville Donor Center – Grandville United Methodist Church, 3140 Wilson Ave

Wednesdays: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (appointment only)

Thursdays: 12 p.m.-7 p.m.

Saturdays: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. (appointment only)

Michigan Blood is the primary provider of blood and blood products for more than 60 hospitals in Michigan, including Spectrum Health, Metro Health University of Michigan Health, and Mercy Health St. Mary’s.

Any healthy person 17 or older (or 16 with parental consent) may be eligible to donate, although there are height and weight restrictions for people 16 to 18 years old. Blood donors should bring photo ID. To schedule an appointment, please call 1-866-MIBLOOD (642-5663), text MIBLOOD to 444999, or schedule online at miblood.org.