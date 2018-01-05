Several people were injured and one person died in a crash on 14 Mile Rd, in Oakfield Township, Thursday.

According to the Michigan State Police, the crash occurred about 5:19 p.m. on Thursday, January 4, west of Wabasis Ave., when an eastbound vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic.

The passenger in the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound vehicle is in critical condition at Butterworth Hospital.

The occupants of the westbound vehicle were taken to Butterworth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not yet know why the vehicle crossed the centerline, and it’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police have not yet released names of the victims.

Assisting at the scene was Oakfield Township Fire, Courtland Township Fire, the Kent County Sheriff Department, and Rockford Ambulance.