Two women were sent to the hospital Saturday after the car they were riding in left the roadway and struck a tree.

According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the crash occurred on 10 Mile Rd, east of N. Division Ave., at about noon on Saturday, December 30.

Police reported that Kathleen Busalacchi, 55, of Cannon Township, was driving her silver 2005 Nissan Xterra westbound on 10 Mile Rd when she lost control of her vehicle. It then left the roadway and struck a tree.

Busalacchi suffered a possible broken ankle. The front seat passenger, Geraldine Kurzynski, 77, of Cannon Township, suffered serious injuries. They were both transported by Rockford Ambulance to Butterworth Hospital.

Both parties were wearing seatbelts. Alcohol was not a factor.

Algoma Fire and Sparta Fire also assisted at the scene.