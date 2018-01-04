The Cedar Springs High School wrestling team kicked off their season early in December and have been busy handing out surprises both on and off the mat ever since.

Off the mat, high school wrestlers adopted a family for the holidays, and team mom Teresa Galinis, along with some of the wrestlers, shopped, wrapped, and delivered gifts to the family for Christmas.

On the mat, wrestlers have brought home some exciting wins this season against schools with historically good wrestling programs, including Fruitport, Grant, Mona Shores and Greenville.

Individually, five wrestlers placed at the Kent County Championships held two weeks ago, where 22 schools were represented, and that number is expected to increase before finals in February. Off-season training camps along with an unbeatable work ethic, depth, returning talent and upcoming talent has propelled Cedar Springs wrestling to a viable (and feared) contender in a very difficult OK White conference.

Wrestlers head to Greenville today to face both Lowell and Northview in what was sure to be a nail biter in an OK White conference showdown. Come out and show them your support!