The Post travels to Florida

Pictured (from L to R) is Perry Hopkins, Aubrianna Ensley, Patrick Ensley and Laura Ensley.

The Post traveled to Melbourne Beach, Florida over the Christmas weekend with Perry Hopkins and the Ensley family. 

Besides enjoying the weather, the friends took in some local sights.

“We sat on Melbourne Beach watching the variety of native birds catching fish, and explored their local farmers market and fresh seafood restaurants,” said Hopkins.

Thanks to you all for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!

