I would like to thank the nice employee at Marathon who found my wallet that I dropped on December 28. I had just finished my second day in a row of a 9-hour shift. It was below zero, after 9 p.m., and I just needed gas to start another 8-hour shift at 9 p.m.

That being said, I would also like the person or persons that found my wallet before him and stole (yes, stole, look it up,) the $180.00 or so out of it, to think about this. I worked very hard for my money! I am a waitress and do not receive the standard minimum wage; I’m on my feet with a smile for as long as my shift. At a pay rate of $3.23 per hour, tips are what support my family of 8, yes 8. So I hope when you are spending my hard earned dollars this brings you happiness and joy and the New Year brings you all that you deserve. Now I have to call the electric company and beg them not shut of my power. Merry Christmas.

Lisa Bennett, Cedar Springs

