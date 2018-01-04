Police are seeking information on an unarmed robbery at the Circle K gas station, 4811 West River Dr., Comstock Park. According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the robbery occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 30. The suspect is described as a male, 5-feet 5-inches tall, wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. No weapon was seen. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Kent County Sheriff Department at (616) 632-6100, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.