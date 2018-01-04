web analytics

Categorized | News

Police seek info in unarmed robbery

Posted on 04 January 2018. Tags: , , , ,

 

Police are seeking information on an unarmed robbery at the Circle K gas station, 4811 West River Dr., Comstock Park. According to the Kent County Sheriff Department, the robbery occurred just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 30. The suspect is described as a male, 5-feet 5-inches tall, wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. No weapon was seen. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should contact the Kent County Sheriff Department at (616) 632-6100, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This post was written by:

- who has written 13464 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Kent Theatre
Advertising Rates Brochure

Get the Cedar Springs Post in your mailbox for only $35.00 a year!