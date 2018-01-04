The American Legion Post #287 in Cedar Springs is proud to welcome their State Commanders and Presidents to our Post home for the annual Early Bird Dinner. The dinner is held the first week in January to show our appreciation to the members of our Post, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion who have paid their dues by Veterans Day of the previous fall. It is our tradition to invite the leaders of our State to attend this event. In the past this dinner was held to give them red flannels to keep them warm on their Upper Peninsula trip that usually follows right after our dinner.

This year the American Legion Commander for the State of Michigan is Brett Holt. Brett is from Post #439 in Saginaw, having served in the Navy during the Lebanon/Grenada era. He has been on many committees and held most positions at the Post, District,State and National level. His special project this year is Michigan American Legion Foundation. His theme is MEMO-Communicate to Succeed.

The American Legion Auxiliary President for 2017-2018 is Deanna Cortright. She is a member of the Auxiliary Unit #52 in Coldwater. She is a 35-year member, eligible through the service of her father who served in both Korea and Vietnam. She has held all offices and many chairmanships on her way to the office of President. Her special project is Project Boits on the Ground. Her theme is “Dolls and Bears Together for our Veterans.”

The Sons of the American Legion Commander is from our own Post. The Legion family is proud to have Dominic Merlington representing us as State Detachment Commander. He has been a member of Squadron #287 for over 30 years, joining under the service of his grandfather, Robert Merlington. He is following in the footsteps of his father, Ronny Merlington who served as Detachment Commander in 1986/87. He and his family live in Cedar Springs. His special project is Fisher House Foundation, which provides temporary accommodations for veterans and military personnel and their families while the veteran is receiving medical attention at a VA medical center. His theme is “Sons Will.”

Our honorary Junior President is Emma Damouth. She is a sophomore at Niles High School. Her favorite subject is art. She also loves music. Her special project is Walking Across Michigan-Keeping our Veterans Warm. She is collecting blankets to give to homeless veterans. Her theme is “Lion King.”

All of our State officials will be at the dinner to speak about their projects. They will be treated to a warm red flannel welcome and even join in our annual “chicken dance.” The dinner will be held Saturday night at Post #287 at 80 S. Main St., Cedar Springs.