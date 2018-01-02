Wanda M. Wagner, 69 of Cedar Springs, died Saturday, December 30, 2017 at her home. Wanda was born February 2, 1948 in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of Wayne and Stella (Roberts) White. She had worked at Wolverine World Wide and enjoyed camping, mushroom hunting, square dancing and hosting everyone for Red Flannel Day. She was a loving mother and was always there for others and willing to help anyone. Surviving are her husband, James, whom she married on February 1, 1969; daughter-in-law, Leslie Wagner; mother, Stella White; sister, Verna (James) Smigiel; brothers, Vernon (Judy) White, Harvey (Margaret) White, Dennis (Colleen) White; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne White; son, Joseph Wagner; brother, Edward White. The family will greet friends Wednesday from 4-6 pm at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs where the service will be held Thursday 11:00 am. Pastor Dick Nichols officiating. Interment Courtland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses.

