Jim P. Scott 78 of Cedar Springs passed to Heaven on Thursday, December 28, 2017. He was born January 9, 1939 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Glenn and LoVern (Paravantes) Scott. He graduated from GR Union in 1957 and the MSU Ag Tech Program in 1959 and 1962. He was a member of the Cedar Springs United Methodist Church. Jim loved his family and doing anything he could to help others. He enjoyed his work with his company, J.S. Electric; disaster work with the Mennonite Disaster Service, being outdoors and working in his shop where he created many lovely pieces. He liked to spend time visiting with family and friends, travel, music and a good potluck meal. He learned from many and taught skills and wisdom throughout his life. A man of strong Christian faith, he lived his beliefs through his willingness to serve – his family, church and anyone in need. Surviving are his wife, Ann whom he married on June 24, 1960; children and grandchildren, Tim and Dorothy Scott, James, Lilly and Allison; Amy and Judd Galle, Glenn, Ruth and Lindsey; John Scott and Amy Nahley, Robert, Jadarius and Mimi; in-laws, Carolyn and Mike Reed, Gene Michaels; nieces, nephews and cousins ; the extended Pratt and Carlson families; and almost son, Dick Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law, Ralph and Alice Pratt; brother, Toby; sisters-in-law, Terry Scott and Linda Michaels. Jim’s family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff of Clark Retirement Community for the loving and competent care he received in the nearly three years he lived there. The family will receive friends Friday, January 12 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 13 at 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church, 140 S. Main St, Cedar Springs with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Pastor Bill Johnson and Mary Ivanov officiating. Private interment Courtland Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Committee On Relief (UMCOR) for disaster relief through the Cedar Springs UMC or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543.

