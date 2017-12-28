



The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) partners with law enforcement, first responders and dispatch centers to provide quick and effective response times for traffic incident management and notification. One of the goals of the West Michigan Traffic Operations Center (WMTOC) is to alert drivers about lane-blocking incidents on US, M and I routes as soon as possible. Well-informed drivers can make better decisions to ease congestion and increase safety. In addition to providing traffic impact information on MDOT’s Mi Drive website and roadside message signs, the WMTOC provides county-by-county notifications. To sign up for free county-tailored traffic alerts, which can also include alerts for traffic restrictions due to construction and maintenance activities, go to: http://bit.ly/14ucwY2.

“Our objective is to reduce everyone’s exposure to lane-blocking events,” said WMTOC Operations Manager Suzette Peplinski. “We constantly monitor our notification process with the unending goal of improving our response times for the motoring public. Since 2015, we have improved our notification response time by 22 percent.”

MDOT’s Mi Drive traffic information website www.michigan.gov/drive provides 78 traffic cameras in Allegan, Barry, Kent, Osceola, Ottawa, and Mason counties. This offers motorists a chance to view weather and traffic conditions in real time before they get behind the wheel.