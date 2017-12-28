Solon Township residents Ken and TJ Norris got a great gift from friends in Southern California over the Christmas weekend: a visit to warm weather! The daytime temperatures were in the low 70s but it got cold (by Southern California standards) at night—the low 50s. This photo is taken at Point Magu beach, just south of Ventura.

Thanks so much to Ken and TJ for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!