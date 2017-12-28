The Michigan State Police Post in Rockford is looking for information on a hit and run that injured a pedestrian last Thursday, December 21, on 17 Mile Rd near Meijer.

Alex Michael Maas, 18, the son of Al and Ann Maas, was walking to Meijer on 17 Mile Rd, when he was struck by a vehicle across the street from Auto Zone. A man who witnessed it happen said the vehicle was a white SUV similar to a Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle then reportedly turned on to Edgerton.

Another couple also stopped right after it happened and tended to Alex while someone else dialed 911.

According to his dad, Alex suffered a concussion, bruised kidneys, a broken tooth, multiple scrapes and cuts, and required some stitches. He is home recovering from his injuries.

If anyone has any info on this hit and run crash, please call the Michigan State Police Post at 616-866-4411.