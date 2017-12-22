The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted by both the U.S. Marshal Service and the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Wade Thompson, 50, is a parole absconder with a lengthy criminal record who has served time in prison for various charges including retail fraud, felonious assault, and fleeing and eluding police. He has recently been stealing large quantities of liquor in Kent County, typically totaling around $250 per theft, according to police.

If you encounter him, call 911 and do not attempt to apprehend him, as he has been known to evade apprehension with no regard for the safety of others. If you have information that can lead agents to his location, you can call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.