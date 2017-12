Thank you to all who entered our Christmas Coloring Contest. Choosing a winner from each age group is always a tough decision. Congratulations to all our winners.

Winners may pick up their $50 Gift Cards on Friday, Dec. 22 or next week at our office located at 36 E. Maple St., Cedar Springs or call for other arrangements 616-696-3655.Our Office hours are Friday 10am-2pm, Monday (Closed for Christmas), Tuesday through Thursday 10am to 5pm.