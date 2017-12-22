On Thursday afternoon, about 3:30, we received a phone call from a passerby that said a school bus had slid into Pine Lake at 17 Mile. Or at least that’s what we thought they said. When we arrived on scene, we were happy to see that was not what had happened. Instead, a bus had slid off the road on 17 Mile, near Pine Lake Ave.

Jerry Gavin, who oversees Cedar Springs Public Schools transportation for Dean Transportation, was at the scene. He said it was a high school bus on the way back from its run and was empty when it slid off the north side of 17 Mile Rd. The bus was towed out of the ditch and the driver was not injured.