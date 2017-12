Rob Pastoor sent us this beautiful photo of a recent sunrise in Nelson Township.

“I took this pic on a December morning at the corner of Benham and Pine lake Rd. of the sunrise. It was simply breathtaking,” he said.

Thanks so much, Rob, for sharing this and allowing us to enjoy the sunrise, too!

Do you have a nature or wildlife photo you’d like to share? Send us the photo and some information about it to news@cedarspringspost.com. We print them as space allows.