Jack Brown Produce, Inc. of Sparta, Michigan, is recalling Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious apples processed and shipped by one of its suppliers, Nyblad Orchards, Inc., on December 11 through December 16, 2017, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms from Listeria such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled apples were distributed through retail stores in Michigan, Georgia, Missouri, Indiana and Ohio. The product at issue consists of the following types of apples sold or distributed by Jack Brown Produce, Inc. under the brand name “Apple Ridge” including:

Honeycrisp apples in two-pound clear plastic bags; Gala, Fuji, and Golden Delicious apples in 3-pound clear plastic bags; Fuji and Gala apples in 5-pound red-netted mesh bags; and Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples that were tray-packed/individually sold.

The potentially-affected product can be identified by the following lot numbers printed on the bag label and/or bag-closure clip:

Fuji: NOI 163, 165, 167, 169, 174

Honeycrisp: NOI 159, 160, 173 Golden Delicious: NOI 168

Gala: NOI 164, 166 on either the product labels and/or bag-closure clip.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program at the Nyblad Orchards, Inc. facility which revealed that finished products contained Listeria monocytogenes. Jack Brown Produce, Inc. has ceased the distribution of any further products processed at Nyblad Orchards as the FDA and the Company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

Consumers who have purchased Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious Apples under the brand name “Apple Ridge” on or after December 11, 2017 are urged to destroy the product and contact Jack Brown Produce, Inc. for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 616-887-9568 (Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET) and ask for Lisa Ingalls.