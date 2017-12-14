By Olivia Martinek

The Cedar Springs FFA has been very busy in these past months, and the FFA has a packed full winter! Now that they are well into the school year, events have really gotten going.

Some of their members, Heather Beverwyk, Cecelia Brandt, Alyssa Marshall, Olivia Martinek, Dylan McConnon, Evan Young, Zack Cardinal and Jared Smith had the amazing opportunity to attend the National FFA Convention held in Indianapolis, IN. Also, a special thank you to the chaperones, Mr. and Mrs. Babbitt, Mrs. Brandt and Mr. Reyburn the FFA advisor. The National FFA Convention is an event where FFA members and advisors from all over the country attend sessions, competitions, a expo, workshops, and many other activities. Members stayed at a campground near the Convention Center from October 24-27. The FFA also had the opportunity to see country singer Rascal Flatts in concert, attend the World’s Toughest Rodeo, and, as an extra, visit the Indianapolis Zoo. National Convention is always a great, educational, exciting event to be a part of.

The PALS kickoff is coming up soon. Although an official date has not been set, all of the members are ready to meet their 2nd grade pals and are excited to help them work towards success. PALS is a branch of the FFA where high school students mentor 2nd graders. Members are very eager to get the program rolling! Members include: Heather Beverwyk (chairperson), Chloe Boomgaard (co-chairperson), Ayline Zavala, Adrian Zavala, Josh Canfield, Grace Anderson, Angel Shears, and Shiyong Zheng (a Chinese exchange student).

They have recently started up a middle school FFA to help boost interest. Mrs. Catherine Smith has been a huge help to the launch of that, volunteering as the advisor. The middle school FFA meets every Tuesday in the small group room of the middle school. This a phenomenal opportunity for the middle school students, and we are ecstatic to work with them together as an FFA chapter!

The high school FFA has started something new this year as well. With Christmas approaching, they are doing a secret santa activity. Each person participating filled out a survey about themselves, put it in an envelope, and then randomly chose an envelope. Participants then have to buy a gift ($30 limit) for the person that they drew. No one is supposed to know who each person has, this makes it mysterious and exciting! Participants are exchanging gifts on December 18th after our last regular FFA meeting of 2017.

The FFA has really been getting into the Christmas spirit lately! Along with secret santa, the group has picked a place and date for the annual Christmas party. The Christmas party planning committee was made up of Tyler Schoen (Chairperson), Taryn Troupe, Carly Dunham, Alyssa Roelofs, Melody Hughes and Dylan McConnon. The Christmas party will be held at Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming on Wednesday December 20th for wristband Wednesday which includes many activities and even the pizza buffet. All Cedar Springs FFA members, including the middle school, are welcome to attend. Members will be meeting at the high school at 4 p.m. to carpool.

Keeping up the Christmas spirit, the Cedar Springs FFA is also helping out Second Chance Schools with selling Christmas trees as their community service project. Second Chance schools is located on 17 Mile Rd. and Olin Lakes. They are beginning a new school for kids who have struggled with staying in school and are referred by the court system. They are selling Christmas trees as a fundraiser for their new school. So, if you are still in need of a beautiful Christmas tree, stop into Second Chance and purchase one. The trees range anywhere from $35-$75 and are sold every Thursday-Sunday until December 17.

The club also started selecting a member of the month again. This month our member of the month is a 10th grader, Angel Shears. She is in Animal Science class, and she wishes to become a veterinarian. She loves everything thing about FFA, including the people, the activities, and learning about the future. She attends all of the meetings she is able to, volunteered to coordinate Harvest Day, and is participating in PALS.

Lastly, members are conducting a fundraiser. They are selling soybean candles for $14, the FFA receives 50 percent per candle sold ($7 each). The candles burn for 60 hours and are totally biodegradable. Members have vials of sample smells, and if you’re interested feel free to contact Mr Reyburn at 616-696-1200 Extension 6331. Orders need to be in by December 20! Although you will not receive your candles until after Christmas (sometime in early January they will be delivered), they would make a wonderful Christmas gift.

The FFA membership would like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!