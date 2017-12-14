There’s nothing like the warm glow of Christmas lights this time of year to give you a good dose of Christmas cheer! So pack up the kids, go for a ride, and enjoy the decorations your friends and neighbors have put up this year. We’re sure you’ll find a few other treasures along the way!

1. 88 N. Grant Street (SE Corner of Maple and Grant).

2. SW corner of Maple and Grant.

3. 79 E. Beech St.

4. 65 E. Muskegon, corner of First and Muskegon Streets. The home of Larry and Audrey Young is a classic home decorated with style.

5. Downtown Cedar Springs is aglow with lights on the trees and decorations on the lampposts.

6. 71 N. Main Street, the Ensley Team.

7. 19 N. Second, the corner of Cherry and Second, across from old library.

8. 427 Northland Drive, near the corner of South Street and Northland. See the 90-foot evergreen Christmas tree at the Reep family home.

9. 345 Tall Grass Drive, Cedar Springs. Lights and beautiful angel silhouettes. A lot of nice lights in Prairie Run neighborhood.

10. Waxwing Court, and others in the Pines development. Take Main Street, to Pine Street (by Wesco), to Needlewood, to Waxwing Court.

11. 15581 Cedar Springs Avenue. Take Main St north to Cedar Springs Ave.

12. 12222 Edgerton Dr, Cedar Springs, the home of Eugene and Lori Finch.