We reported back in February that the Michigan Department of Transportation would be installing a new traffic light at M-57 (14 Mile) and Myers Lake Avenue, and it has finally been installed.

“The traffic signal study showed significant delays on Myers Lake Rd, high enough traffic volumes, and a lack of gaps in the M-57 traffic stream,” explained John Richard, with MDOT, as to why the light was needed.

That’s music to the ears of people traveling Myers Lake Avenue that have a hard time crossing M-57.

The traffic light should be operational soon.