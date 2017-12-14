Emily Kropf of Lowell, Mich. has been crowned the 2018 Michigan Apple Queen. Sarah Rasch of Grand Rapids, Mich. is first runner-up. Contestants for Michigan Apple Queen must have a connection to the Michigan Apple industry in order to serve as its ambassador.

Emily Kropf is the daughter of Chris and Kim Kropf, and is a senior at Lowell Senior High School. She is the daughter of a fourth generation apple grower.

“The Michigan Apple Industry has crowned a queen every year since 1952. Each year, the winner of the prestigious title is given the great responsibility of serving the Michigan Apple industry as its ambassador,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee. “The candidates go through a rigorous interview and essay writing process for the competition. Emily will be very busy in 2018 representing the industry at various parades, schools, festivals, grocery store events and more.”

Kropf will spend the next year attending events and festivals as the face of the Michigan Apple industry. She will also travel to schools throughout Michigan teaching students about apples.

Sarah Rasch is the daughter of Barb Rasch and the late Ed Rasch, and is a student at Grand Valley State University. She is the daughter, niece, cousin, and granddaughter of apple growers.

The 2018 Queen was crowned on December 5 at the 15th annual Michigan Apple Committee grower luncheon. It marks the 67th year of the competition that awards an apple representative based on poise, beauty, apple knowledge and public speaking ability.

Queen contestants must be between 17 and 23 years of age and have a link to the Michigan Apple industry. The Michigan Apple Committee sponsors the annual event. The queen and first runner-up each receive scholarships from the Michigan Apple Committee and the Michigan State Horticultural Society.

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. For more information, visit www.MichiganApples.com.