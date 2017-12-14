For the past few weeks, numerous Kindergarten classes at Cedar Trails did a “Games for Tots” drive and collected over 100 games, which were dropped off here at the Cedar Springs Post this week. The following classes participated: Mrs. Bellamy, Ms. Birdsong, Mrs. Burns, Mrs. Dault, Mrs. Debri, Mrs. Matthew, Mrs. Schipper, and Mrs. Wolfe. Way to go Cedar Trails Kindergartners!

It’s not too late to drop off your toys! You can still drop them off here at the Post on Friday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 36 E. Maple Street. Our boxes will be picked up sometime during the day on Monday, December 18. Please bag your toys if possible.