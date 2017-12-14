Josie (4) and Everlie (2) Bielecki visited the Post last week and mailed their letters to Santa! Have you mailed yours?

There is still time for your child to mail a letter to Santa. Just come to the Post, at 36 E. Maple Street, Cedar Springs, and drop it in the big red box out front that says “Santa mail.” Your child’s letter just might appear in next week’s paper! See below for this week’s Letters to Santa.

12-4-17

Dear Santa

Peese baby Cece.

Baby Cece bottle too.

Thank you Sani Clause

Love Everlie Bielecki

age 2

12-04-17

Dear Santa,

Please

BRinG ME

A BABY

CECE

DOll

LOVE

JOSIE B. (Bielecki)

age 4

For Landon

Calling watch

birt bike

and presents

and more

Dear Santa

I am almost 4 years old my name is Zeke. I really love Santa and cookie’s. So mom and I are going to make extra cookies to share with Santa and the Reindeer!

This year I’m really into Paw Patrol and a baby doll for my new cousin “Baby Willow.”

Merry Christmas

Love

Zeke Miles

Dear

Santa

LEgo

tAPE

LEgo gummY

BEAr

BrooKlyn

Archer

age 6 years old

Cedar Springs MI

Dear Chris Kringle I would like a movie

gauaridians of the galixy vol 2. I would also like

a trans formers master pice and for you

to wright back to me

from timothy

TO: SAnTA

FroM: JoRDAn Enbody

The List

JorDAn

EnBody

Stuffed

ANIMALS

PS4: Games

CALL OF DUTY

gTA5 • KIDs gAMes

PJ Mask Neclaces

remote BoAt

TABLeT pHone

neW house for my fAmILy

A PUPPy

To: Santa

From: Emma

Dear Santa

My name is Emma

I like horses, hot wheels

I would like for Christ-

mas is playdoh,

Big toy horse, playdoh Equip- ment,

Sincerely

Emma

Dear Santa

I would like

a horse for

Christmas

Sophia

Premoe

for Santa

from, Holly

Santa Clause I want for Christmas is

word search

I want 3 Dollar bill in a enevlope

and under my pillow

Dear SantA. I want a robot dog for

Christmas thats it.

from Elizabeth (Van Syckle)

Dear Santa,

Hope your doing well and getting

ready for Christmas.

I would like a transformer, pokemon

cads and the monai movie.

I would also like a candy cain for

Christmas.

Dinosour Toy

Thank you, Stephen

(Van Syckle)

Dear Santa

I want A PS4 A gold iphone A 19 inch tV.

Thank you from

Schorian MeneFee