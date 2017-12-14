Josie (4) and Everlie (2) Bielecki visited the Post last week and mailed their letters to Santa! Have you mailed yours?
There is still time for your child to mail a letter to Santa. Just come to the Post, at 36 E. Maple Street, Cedar Springs, and drop it in the big red box out front that says “Santa mail.” Your child’s letter just might appear in next week’s paper! See below for this week’s Letters to Santa.
12-4-17
Dear Santa
Peese baby Cece.
Baby Cece bottle too.
Thank you Sani Clause
Love Everlie Bielecki
age 2
12-04-17
Dear Santa,
Please
BRinG ME
A BABY
CECE
DOll
LOVE
JOSIE B. (Bielecki)
age 4
For Landon
Calling watch
birt bike
and presents
and more
Dear Santa
I am almost 4 years old my name is Zeke. I really love Santa and cookie’s. So mom and I are going to make extra cookies to share with Santa and the Reindeer!
This year I’m really into Paw Patrol and a baby doll for my new cousin “Baby Willow.”
Merry Christmas
Love
Zeke Miles
Dear
Santa
LEgo
tAPE
LEgo gummY
BEAr
BrooKlyn
Archer
age 6 years old
Cedar Springs MI
Dear Chris Kringle I would like a movie
gauaridians of the galixy vol 2. I would also like
a trans formers master pice and for you
to wright back to me
from timothy
TO: SAnTA
FroM: JoRDAn Enbody
The List
JorDAn
EnBody
Stuffed
ANIMALS
PS4: Games
CALL OF DUTY
gTA5 • KIDs gAMes
PJ Mask Neclaces
remote BoAt
TABLeT pHone
neW house for my fAmILy
A PUPPy
To: Santa
From: Emma
Dear Santa
My name is Emma
I like horses, hot wheels
I would like for Christ-
mas is playdoh,
Big toy horse, playdoh Equip- ment,
Sincerely
Emma
Dear Santa
I would like
a horse for
Christmas
Sophia
Premoe
for Santa
from, Holly
Santa Clause I want for Christmas is
word search
I want 3 Dollar bill in a enevlope
and under my pillow
Dear SantA. I want a robot dog for
Christmas thats it.
from Elizabeth (Van Syckle)
Dear Santa,
Hope your doing well and getting
ready for Christmas.
I would like a transformer, pokemon
cads and the monai movie.
I would also like a candy cain for
Christmas.
Dinosour Toy
Thank you, Stephen
(Van Syckle)
Dear Santa
I want A PS4 A gold iphone A 19 inch tV.
Thank you from
Schorian MeneFee