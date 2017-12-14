Celebrate the joy of Christmas at one of the churches in our community.

December 17, 23, 24: River Rock Church invites you to join us for our Christmas Series titled “Making Sense of Christmas” during the month of December. Sunday worship services are at 9:00 a.m. or 10:45 a.m. with childcare available at both services. Also, you are invited to one of our special Christmas Services on either Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m. or Sunday, December 24 at 4:00 p.m. We are located at 6060 Belding Road NE, Rockford, MI 49341. With questions, call 616-874-0400 or visit www.riverrockcommunity.com.

December 17, 24: Resurrection Lutheran Church welcomes you December 17, at 9:30 a.m. to enjoy a Christmas play entitled, Casting Call. Our Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship will be December 24, at 7 p.m. We welcome you to join us as we celebrate the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ. We are located at 180 Northland Drive, Sand Lake, MI. 49343. For questions please call 616-636-5502.

December 17, 24, 31: Church of the Full Gospel, 180 E. Lake Street, Sand Lake, invites you to attend their “Living Cards and Christmas Story” service on Sunday, December 17, at 11 a.m., and Christmas worship service on December 24 at 11 a.m. On Sunday, December 31, they will hold “Watch Night” from 7 p.m. to midnight.

December 17, 24: South Ensley United Methodist, 13600 Cypress, Sand Lake, invites you to attend an evening Christmas service on Sunday, December 17, at 7 p.m., and a Christmas worship service on December 24 at 10:55 a.m.

December 21, 24: Cedar Springs United Methodist Church welcomes you to our Longest Night (Blue Christmas) Service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21. This service is a safe place to acknowledge that not everyone can celebrate a happy and warm Christmas. Many have experienced loss in a variety of forms and Christmas is a painful reminder of what isn’t. Yet in the middle of all of this, we have hope, for God is here. Then on Sunday, December 24, we will have our morning worship service at 10:15 a.m. and our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be 10:00 p.m. We are located at 140 S. Main Street, Cedar Springs. For questions please call 616-696-1140.

December 22, 23, 24: Come to a “Live Nativity” at Algoma Baptist Church. Experience the story of Christ’s birth with actors and animals. Performances are on the lawn outside our church followed by refreshments inside. Performances are at 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m. each evening. This event is free and for the whole family. Our address is 10515 Grange Ave. NE, Rockford. We are located between Cedar Springs, Rockford and Sparta. For info. call 616-866-1274 or look at our website: www.algomabaptist.com.

December 24: Calvary Assembly of God invites you to join us for a family-friendly candlelight Christmas Eve service at 10:30am. The whole family can join together in Christmas carols, a story for the kids, and a refreshing look at Christmas for all of us. Calvary meets in Red Hawk Elementary School on the CSPS campus. For more information check out our Facebook page or http://www.cscalvary.org/www.cscalvary.org.

December 24: Rockford Springs Community Church invites you to join us as we celebrate the birth of the Savior, Jesus Christ, at our Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Sunday, December 24, at 9:00 p.m. RSCC is located at 5815 14 Mile Rd. Rockford, MI 49341. Please contact the office at 616.696.3656 or office@rockfordsprings.org with any questions.

December 24: East Nelson United Methodist Church invites all children to participate in the NO-rehearsal Christmas Pageant at our 9:30 a.m. worship service. Costumes provided upon arrival at church at 9 a.m. We also welcome everyone to a Christmas Candlelight Service at 7 p.m. Join us as we sing and worship and celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus. The church is located at 9024 18 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs.

December 24: Sand Lake United Methodist, 65 Maple Street, Sand Lake, invites you to a 9:25 a.m. Christmas worship service on Sunday, December 24.

December 24: You’re invited to celebrate the birth of the Savior with Solon Center Wesleyan Church at 10 a.m. and experience a special Christmas Eve morning service, allowing you to enjoy time with family and friends throughout the rest of the day. The church is located at 15671 Algoma Avenue, just north of 19 Mile Road. For questions please call 616-696-3229 or find us on the web at http://www.scwchurch.org/www.scwchurch.org.

December 24: The Springs Church invites you to their morning worship service on Sunday, December 24 at 10:30 a.m. and later that night to their Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Kids are welcome to come in their pajamas! Please join us! We are located at 135 N. Grant St., Cedar Springs (Corner of Oak & Grant).

December 24, 25: St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3110 17 Mile Rd, Cedar Springs, will hold the following Christmas Services: December 24 at 7 p.m. Vigil, Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord; December 24 at 10 p.m. Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord, Mass at Night; December 25 at 10:00 a.m. Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord, Mass during the Day.

December 24, 25, 31, Jan. 1: Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 1 W. Maple Street, Sand Lake, will hold the following Christmas Services: December 24 at 5 p.m. Vigil Mass Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord; December 25 at 8:00 a.m. Mass of the Solemnity of the Nativity of the Lord. Sunday, December 31, at 5:30 p.m. Mass of the Solemnity of the Blessed Virgin Mary; January 1 at 8 a.m. Mass of the Solemnity of Mary the Mother of God.