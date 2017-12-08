By Judy Reed

We had great weather here in Cedar Springs last Saturday, December 2, to welcome Santa Claus to town. And a lot of people enjoyed the day-long events that took place before the big man made his entrance in the parade.

“A Cedar Springs Christmas weekend 1—Mingle with Kris Kringle—went over quite well,” said Perry Hopkins, president of the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce. “The library had over 100 people attend their crafts to start the event off. Story time with Mrs. Claus and Cousin Shannon was a hit for the children as well. “

Hopkins said that the children loved the petting zoo and bake sale provided by Double K Farms and Animal Junction. The CS HS Choir performed while people were waiting for the parade to start.

More people marched or drove in the parade this year, which brought Santa from the fire station to the corner of Ash and Main, in a horse-drawn carriage.

Calvary Assembly of God once again did a live nativity scene, and then Santa and Mayor Gerald Hall did a countdown to light the tree. Afterwards, children and their families were invited to follow Santa over to the American Legion where they could color a picture, write a letter to Santa, or have hot chocolate, while they waited to visit with Santa and get a photo taken. Baked goods were also available for sale.

Hopkins said that photos that were taken during the daylong event will be available on the Mingle with Kris Kringle event page on Facebook.

The fun continues this weekend with the Kent Theatre Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 9 from 3-5 p.m., and the Kent Theatre Christmas Dance Extravaganza on Sunday, December 10, from 3-5 p.m. Admission is $3 for each show.