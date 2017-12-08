By Judy Reed

A crash in Ensley Township sent two people to the hospital Tuesday, and left a SUV ripped in half.

The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 5, on 136th St, just west of Cottonwood. Sand Lake Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, and asked for assistance from Cedar Springs and Solon Fire Departments.

According to firefighters at the scene, the SUV, which they said looked to be a Ford Excursion, was apparently traveling eastbound on 136th Street when the male driver may have lost control on the dirt road and rolled the vehicle, which then split the top from the frame. The man’s leg was partially under the vehicle when firefighters arrived, and a young female passenger was out of the vehicle walking around. Firefighters reported the man was unresponsive.

AeroMed was called to the scene, and landed on the dirt road despite high winds. However, when it came time to transport the man, it was found that they would have to land at the Ford Airport and then transport the man to Butterworth, rather than landing on the roof of the hospital. That trip would take about 40 minutes and an ambulance trip only 30 minutes, so the man was transported by ambulance instead. A second ambulance was dispatched for the female.

Newaygo County Sheriff’s deputies were in charge at the scene but declined to comment other than to say one car was involved in the crash. The Post contacted them twice on Wednesday to inquire about a news release, but at press time Wednesday evening they had not yet issued any information. We will update our story when we have more information.