Other wrestlers place at Kentwood

By Barbra Chong

The first tournament of the 2017-2018 MYWA Western Region was hosted by Kentwood wrestling. West Michigan Pursuit brought 16 grapplers to compete with one entering Novice and the rest entering the Open division. One grappler—Drew Moro—traveled to Iowa to compete at the Hawkeye Nationals in Iowa.

On Saturday, December 2, Drew Moro bumped up an age group and entered the 3rd/4th grade division in the 66 lb wt class, finishing in 2nd Place. On Sunday, he entered his own age group, 1st/2nd grade division in the 65 lb wt class. After two days of tough competition, Moro battled hard and claimed the 2017 Hawkeye Nationals Championship Title.

At the Kentwood tournament, West Michigan Pursuit placed 15 young competitors in the top three. Out of 60 battles, WMP claimed 43 victories. 52 lb Tatianna Castillo, 7/8 age group; 64 lb Caden Green, 7/8 age group and 90 lb Blake Hammer all finished in 3rd Place. 55 lb Kaleb Pautke, 7/8 age group; 75 lb Tyler Parmeter, 9/10 age group and 85 lb Isaiah Smith, 9/10 age group all finished in 2nd Place. Both Pautke and Parmeter battled back and went 4-1 claiming their True Second. Champions of the day are 67 lb Quinten Cassiday, 9/10 age group; 40/46 lb Brody Compau, 7/8 age group; 71 lb Luke Egan, 9/10 age group; 90 lb Blake Peasley, 9/10 age group; 80 lb Isaiah Sostenes, 9/10 age group; 64 lb Aaiden Vasquez, 7/8 age group and 65/70 lb Josh Vasquez, 11/12 age group.

“Each year I have returning champions, more who are training to gain that status and those looking to be a part of the continued success here at WMP. Looking at the team I have right now, I am very impressed and excited to see what the 2017 season brings,” said Owner and Head Coach Dave Andrus.

If you are interested in learning more about this sport or if your wrestler is looking to compete at the next level, come check us out. We are located in the Cedar Springs Sports Plex. Practices are Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.