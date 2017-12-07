Earlier this fall, Kathleen Zersen (Heiss) picked up a Post and tucked it away in her suitcase to travel with her on a six-week trip to Great Britain.

“I started out at London, England, then went to Scotland, Ireland, and Wales,” said Kathleen. “What a beautiful trip.”

She traveled with a friend from Arizona, Diana Yarbrough, who is from England.

Kathleen loved taking her trip, and wished she’d done it sooner. Her travel tip? “Travel while you’re young!” she said.

Thanks so much for taking us with you!

Are you going on vacation? Take the Post with you and snap some photos. Then send them to us with some info to news@cedarspringspost.com or mail them to Post travels, PO Box 370, Cedar Springs, MI 49319. We will be looking for yours!