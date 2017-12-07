Pledging to provide “Service With a Purpose,” 127 new Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers reported for work at MSP posts across the state this week after graduating from the 133rd Trooper Recruit School Thursday, November 30. Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue, director of the MSP, administered the Oath of Office during the ceremony at the Lansing Center.

“These men and women have chosen a very rewarding career,” said graduation keynote speaker, Governor Rick Snyder. “We wish our newest troopers safety each day. Thank you for dedicating your life to serving and protecting the residents of our great state.”

In her address to the graduates, MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue said, “I know you chose this career to help people and to keep communities safe. Strive every day to make a positive impact in the lives of the citizens we serve.”

Tpr. Brendan Stanford was elected Class Orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at the ceremony. Other award recipients included Tpr. Andrew Bilbrey, who received the Academic Achievement Award; Tpr. Shane Hauff, who received the Team Building Award; and Tpr. Shaun Garvey, who received both the Marksmanship Award and Outstanding Performance Award.

Twenty of the graduates will serve in the Sixth District. Those assigned to the Rockford post include: Daniel Greeting, of Fremont; Scott Hilgeman, of Fruitport; James Pavwoski II, of Owosso; Matthew Slagter, of Dorr; and Brendan Stanford, of Washington, Iowa. Those assigned to Hart include: Conner Crutchfield, of Frankfort; David Dawson, of Niles; Andew Lindsay of Trenton; and Joseph Tafralian, of Novi. Those assigned to Mount Pleasant include: Dakota Kolo, of Houghton Lake; Nicholas Longuski, of Midland; and Jacqueline Pereyra, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Those assigned to the Lakeview Post include: Jennifer Alway, of Ludington; Austin Brown, of Waterford; Zachary Darter, of St. Louis; Erron Morton, of Ann Arbor; Trevor Rogers of Blanchard; Kyle VanArman, of Parma; Autin Van Horn, of Greenville; and Austin Wolven, of Hudsonville.

The 133rd Trooper Recruit School began on June 4, 2017, when 160 prospective troopers reported to the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. For the past 26 weeks, recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.

In order to be selected to attend the academy, all applicants had to pass a stringent selection process that included a physical fitness test, background investigation and hiring interview.

As part of the department’s commitment to community outreach and service, the recruits volunteered at Mt. Hope Elementary School, delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, worked in soup kitchens in Ingham County, sorted clothes at Upscale Resale Store in Lansing and exercised with students at Maple Valley High School in Vermontville.

The MSP is actively recruiting for a trooper recruit school anticipated to begin in January; interested

candidates should visit www.michigan.gov/mspjobs for more information on how to apply.

Including these new troopers, there are 1,244 troopers assigned statewide.