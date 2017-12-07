A former Cedar Springs man recently pleaded no contest to two counts of child pornography in Kent County’s 17th Circuit Court.

According to Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and Circuit court records, Brian James Zimmer, 41, pled no contest on November 27 to one count of child sexually abusive commercial activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, as part of a plea deal. Two other charges were then dropped.

According to court records, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent acting in an undercover capacity downloaded a child porn video on October 17, 2016, from someone that was later identified as Brian James Zimmer, of Cedar Springs. On February 7, a search warrant was executed at his then residence on Becker CT NE. Computers there were seized and examined, and 433 images of child pornography were discovered. Zimmer then confessed to agents in an interview on February 7.

Zimmer was then arrested in April, and released on bond. He has since moved to Twin Lakes.

The prosecutor’s office recommended a guideline range of 21-35 months minimum sentence to be served concurrently on both counts. Zimmer is scheduled to be sentenced on January 29 at 2 p.m.