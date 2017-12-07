Have you mailed your letter to Santa yet? Skyler Kleyn, age 5, mailed her letter to Santa here at the Post this week. Her letter is just one of many the Post has received. You can find her letter, along with many others, below. We will print them each week (as space allows) until Christmas.
To Santa,
BIG LOL
Thank you for being in the parade.
Love, Skyler Kleyn
To Santa,
I want play durt bike for Christmas.
From Desmin DeVore
Dear Santa,
I would like lots of cars and trucks. I just turned 2 yesterday. I’ve been a good boy.
From Lincoln Sellman
From: Emma
age: 5
I want for
Christmas
is a remote
control car,
Star War hot
wheel, memory
game, play doh
To Santa,
LoL.
Bearinstine Bears.
Choklit
A Pichr of you.
From Cassidy, age 7
To Santa,
I been a good boy. I am go to leave milk and cookies.
Love, Jaydon, age 7
To: Santa
From: Lane Bouis
I whant Lego
Motor Cycle
<3 Lane
To: Santa
From: GRAcey
age: 6
I will leAve milk and cookies
My favorite
reindeer is
DASher.
To Santa and Mrs. Claus,
Dear Santa,
Your very nice although I may be on your naughty list im sorry for being naughty but I deepley understand if I am on your naughty list. Santa your very nice your amazing making miracles that almost no one else in this world can make that’s very cool the north pole is very far and coming here is appreciated from me.
The List:
A lot of shopkins
new room decorations
new Jordans
A trip to the Mall with Friends
new clothes
A new phone (IPhone 7) or (any IPhone about 5C)
A elf on the shelf
Food to end world hunger
no child abuse
a lot of wrestling equptment or gymnastic equmptmint.
From Marisa Ramos, age 12
From: Nehemiah
age: 10
2 decks of Pokemon cards
1 PS4
2 controlls
20 games
one big TV
Remote contrell toys
toy boxs
toys
trapaline
one house
To: SantA
From: JAXon
age: 7
I wot A 6x
Pokemon
ANd EX
PokemoN
To: Santa
From: Trevor
age: 7 yrs
I Want a Crome book,
Legos, a cntaner to put Legos in.
Love, Trevor
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a Minecraft Lego set! Thank you for giving everyone presents on Cristmas!
From Joey, age 11
To Santa,
I would like remote control monster truck and a robot, the movie Cars 3, fishing gear, and Dr. Seuss books.
Love Ayden, age 5
Dear Santa:
From: Emma
BaTMAn PlAy SeT
PLAy roBoT
New TaBlet
New Coat
Play Joker
Batman Characters
Jordan Sellman
To Santa,
Gavin’s Christmas list
Super Mario oddesey
Poken tornement DX
Mario Kark 8 deluxe
3DS
Pokemo ulra sun or ultra moon
Pokemon big box (TLG) (Tradeing Card Game)
Figet cube
Slime
Legos
Transformer
TOP TEN
Hot wheels
VR headset
Rubix cube
From Gavin Hutton
To Santa,
I wot
Hatchamals
Hot Wheels
Shopkins
Pikachu
Yeti in my spaghetti
Royal Salon
Nail Designs
Real cooking vdeo
Sale sew cool
World Vacation Jet
From Zoe
To: Santa
From: Tanner
age: 15 months
Dear Santa this year I want lots of toys! I like balls and things that I can push around the house. I love things that light up. My mom is helping me write this since I’m kinda little so don’t forget about her.
Love,
Tanner