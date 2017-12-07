web analytics

CTA Junior Invited to join State Honors Choir 

Junior Tobius Potter beams with excitement at his selection to perform with the State honors choir.

Creative Technologies Academy Junior Tobius Potter recently participated in the Michigan School Vocal Music Association (MSVMA) Regional honors choir. 

During the day long event on Dec. 2, Potter also auditioned for State honors choir and was selected to participate with the state ensemble. He will perform with other singers from around the state at the Michigan Music Conference at the end of January and will then have the opportunity to audition for All-State choir. Potter was selected to perform as a Tenor 1. 

 “It is a huge honor and a difficult process to make it this far with MSVMA,” shared CTA Choir teacher Jeremy Holtrop. “I am very proud of Tobius, his efforts and commitment.” Potter is the first CTA student to make it to the state level honors choir. 

The High School Honors Choir program offers Regional Honors Choirs, State Honors Choirs and an All-State Honors Choir. In each region, a choir is selected with a maximum of 170 singers. 

