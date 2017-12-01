by Judy Reed

A Sand Lake couple lost their home early Friday morning, in a blaze that consumed the entire structure.

According to Sand Lake Police Chief Ed Holtzlander, they were toned out at 12:38 a.m., with mutual aid from Cedar Springs Fire, on a single-wide mobile home at 17888 Cedar Springs Ave, just north of Glen Buff Dr. Holtzlander said that when they arrived on scene, the center of the home was fully involved and the center part of the roof had collapsed.

“The couple had just gotten home, and noticed a small fire in the living room area,” explained Holtzlander. “They called 911, and by the time they got out, the fire was through the roof. It was only a matter of minutes.”

The fire department was on scene until about 3 a.m. Rockford Ambulance also assisted at the scene.

Holtzlander said that the cause of the fire was undetermined, but an insurance investigator was scheduled to be on the scene Friday. They were reportedly renting the home from the man’s uncle, who was in the hospital, but did have renter’s insurance. Holtzlander noted that both their insurance company and Red Cross was helping the couple, and that they were currently staying in a motel.

According to a gofundme page for the couple, they are identified as Camilo Gonzalez and Lauren Hernadez. It says they recently moved here from Chicago to help care for his aunt and uncle, who are both in the hospital.

Anyone who would like to donate to help this couple can visit https://www.gofundme.com/house-fire-north-kent-county.