By Judy Reed

If you’d like to experience a fun family activity to celebrate Christmas that’s a little different this year, head to Sand Lake and experience the entire town of Bethlehem on the day Jesus was born through their live nativity.

The event will be held at Sand Lake United Methodist Church this weekend on Friday, December 1, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, December 2, from 1-3 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall.

As you walk through the nativity, actors will reenact the story. You will see shepherds watching their flocks; soldiers registering people for the census; people peddling wares; angels singing; wise men searching for the Christ child; Mary and Joseph and the baby Jesus. Real live animals will greet you, and a real baby will play the part of Jesus. Visitors can also enjoy hot chocolate and cookies in the courtyard area.

This is the 5th year for the event, which was originally created and put on by South Ensley and Sand Lake United Methodist Churches, and now includes cast members from many of the village churches and even some that aren’t members.

“The program takes about 30 people and we love having visitors,” said Sandra McConnell, who decorates and does publicity for the nativity. She said over 100 people walked through the live nativity last year, and they are hoping for more this year.

McConnell said that they got the idea for the live nativity when they saw one in Coopersville several years ago. “We went through it, and decided we wanted to do something like that,” she explained. Little by little, people came forward to help to make it into the event it is today. “We’ve added a lot in the last four years,” she added.

If there is anyone else who would like to be part of the nativity, you can call Sandra at 616-570-8713.