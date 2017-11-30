Would you like to do something special for families in need this Christmas? You can partner with us to provide toys for needy children in Kent County. The Post is participating in the Toys for Tots program again this holiday season, as a drop off site for toys. Toys for Tots is a volunteer organization whose goal is to collect new, unwrapped toys for kids 0-16, and distribute them to children who would not otherwise receive a gift during the holiday season. Toys for teens are always especially needed.

Cedar Springs Wireless Zone, 4021 17 Mile Rd, and Independent Bank, 4115 17 Mile Rd, are also collecting Toys for Tots.

“We have been participating in the Toys for Tots campaign for the past four years,” said Renee Doren, general manager at Cedar Springs Wireless Zone. “The community support last year was our largest yet as we had a couple of boxes full of toys.”

Doren feels it’s important to give back to the community. “Being in a small town like Cedar Springs, there is such great community support for events like these and giving back and pulling together when needed.”

The program runs now through December 19. Just bring a new, unwrapped toy to any of the businesses mentioned. If you’d like to bring one to our office at 36 E. Maple Street in Cedar Springs, we are open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can’t make that time, call us to make other arrangements.

Visit https://grand-rapids-mi.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx to find a drop off location near you.

Together we can make this Christmas special for many children!