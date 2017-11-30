Looking for some holiday cheer? You don’t want to miss the “Mingle with Kris Kringle” event this Saturday, December 2, put on by the Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

The day-long event starts with make and take crafts and ornaments at the Cedar Springs Community Library at 107 N. Main St from 9-noon. You can also enjoy a story time with Mrs. Claus from 2-3 p.m. at Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more at 90 N. Main St. There will also be a meet and greet and photos with the Cedar Springs cheerleaders, a petting zoo, bake sale, and caroling from the Cedar Springs High School choir, all before the mini-parade that brings Santa to the corner of Main and Ash Street at about 4:30-4:45.

Following the parade will be a live nativity scene by Calvary Assembly of God and mingling with Kris Kringle at the American Legion Hall, where kids can get their photo taken, and do an activity while they wait.

The fun then continues next weekend with the Kent Theatre Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 9 from 3-5 p.m., and the Kent Theatre Christmas Dance Extravaganza on Sunday, December 10, from 3-5 p.m. Admission is $3 for each show. For more info on both weekends of fun, see ad on page 10.