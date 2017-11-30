By Judy Reed

If you get a phone call from a local number and the caller ID says it’s White Creek Lumber or another local business, be sure it’s them before giving out any personal information.

According to Jane Gosling, of White Creek Lumber, a customer called them recently to let them know the customer had received a phone call and the caller ID showed it as White Creek Lumber—but it wasn’t. Instead, it was someone saying it was their last chance to get a lower rate on their credit card.

The customer hung up and didn’t give out any information, which is the best thing to do, other than letting it go to voicemail.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), “spoofing” occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally. U.S. law and FCC rules prohibit most types of spoofing.

How does spoofing work?

Caller ID lets consumers avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers, but the caller ID feature is sometimes manipulated by spoofers who masquerade as representatives of banks, creditors, insurance companies, or even the government.

Go to https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/spoofing-and-caller-id and scroll down the page to where it says, “How do I file a complaint on suspected spoofing?” and click on “file a complaint.”

You can also print out the Caller ID and Spoofing guide on the same page.

The Federal Trade Commission also takes reports on spoofing. You can visit https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov/#crnt&panel1-1 to file a complaint. The FTC then takes the data and compiles and publishes it each day at https://www.ftc.gov/site-information/open-government/data-sets/do-not-call-data to help those working on call blocking technology.

However, if you get a phone call from an 877 number that says it’s the FTC, it’s not. Don’t answer it. Scammers have also been spoofing their number. While the FTC may sometimes call you back about a report, they will not use that 877 number, and they will never ask for sensitive information, such as your bank account or social security number.