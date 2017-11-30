From the Better Business Bureau

Since mid-September, more than 23 people have filed complaints with the Better Business Bureau against Secure Beginnings LLC, after paying for a SafeSleep Breathable Crib Mattress, but receiving nothing. Secure Beginnings, LLC is a Michigan based business that has marketed patented “breathable” crib mattresses online and through a number of retail resellers, since 2010.

Consumers report that they placed their orders and Secure Beginnings or other retailers selling the product charged their credit cards, but they never received the merchandise. In several complaints and customer reviews, consumers say they repeatedly tried to contact the company without getting their issues resolved.

BBB has received over 40 complaints from residents in 26 states since the company opened in 2015. Through August 2017, the business was responsive to all consumer complaints. BBB has had repeated conversations with the company founder, Julie Andreae, since September 2017, when a delay in complaint resolution first became apparent.

Based in part on information provided by the founder of Secure Beginnings, Julie Andreae, BBB has now concluded that Secure Beginnings has ceased online operations. The company website https://www.securebeginnings.com/ is no longer available. Secure Beginnings’ SafeSleep products are still carried by other retailers, such as Walmart, Overstock.com, Amazon and on EBay. Secure Beginnings claims to have no means of issuing refunds to customers who have not received purchased items. It is unclear whether manufacturer warranties will be honored on SafeSleep products, given the current operating status of Secure Beginnings.

Consumers who are awaiting arrival of purchases should do the following, immediately:

If purchases were made via credit card, dispute the charges with your card issuer. Contact info for the issuer is generally found on the reverse of your card. Most issuers provide an online means of filing a dispute.

If purchases were made by debit card, you must contact your issuing bank. The process for filing a debit card dispute varies. If the debit card was used “as a credit card,” meaning without supplying your pin number, you may have additional rights. Proof of purchase will be required to open the dispute.

If purchases were made via Paypal, please take the following steps:

• Log in to your PayPal account.

• Go to the Resolution Center.

• Select the dispute you want to escalate, then click Escalate.

• Follow the instructions.

• Click Escalate to a Claim.