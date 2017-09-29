The Kent County Sheriff Department is looking for the suspect that stole a car from a local business in Cedar Springs and then led them on a high speed pursuit early Thursday morning, Sept. 28.

According to Sgt. Joel Roon, the incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. at Bassett’s Towing, on Edgerton Ave NE, near 17 Mile Rd.

Deputies observed suspicious activity at the business, and during the investigation, a suspect stole a vehicle within a fenced in area and drove through the fence of the business and headed southbound on US-131.

Deputies attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the suspect continued southbound. Rockford Department of Public Safety assisted with spike strips at 131 and 10 Mile Rd, striking the vehicle. The vehicle continued south into the City of Grand Rapids, where the suspect fled on foot. Wyoming Department of Public Safety K-9 responded and conducted a lengthy track of the suspect but the suspect was not apprehended. The suspect has not been identified.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information on where the suspect might be to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6100.